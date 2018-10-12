Ad
euobserver
The EU is looking at designating Morocco as a 'safe third country' (Photo: Valentina Pop)

EU looks at Morocco and Tunisia to offload migrants

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Member states are pressing to get Morocco and Tunisia onto a list of so-called "safe third countries" on to which to offload people seeking asylum.

The move appears linked to stalled plans for setting up centres in countries rimming the Mediterranean to take in disembarked rescued migrants at sea.

The safe third country concept entails dispatching people, regardless of nationality, back to places where they initially transited ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The EU is looking at designating Morocco as a 'safe third country' (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

