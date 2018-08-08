Ad
A sign in a holiday home in Scotland. A cock-up over which clock to use in applying for EU wifi subsidies led to a call for a cover-up (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Exclusive

EU official proposed covering up wifi portal flaw

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A high-ranked official at the European Commission proposed closing a call for subsidies for municipal wireless internet connections to cover up for a technical design flaw in the application portal.

The director of Electronic Communications Networks and Services, Anthony Whelan, said in a document, made public at EUobserver's request, that his proposed course of action would eliminate "possible criticisms" and "marginalise questions".

He also warned that cancelling the call for pr...

