EU official proposed covering up wifi portal flaw

A high-ranked official at the European Commission proposed closing a call for subsidies for municipal wireless internet connections to cover up for a technical design flaw in the application portal.
The director of Electronic Communications Networks and Services, Anthony Whelan, said in a document, made public at EUobserver's request, that his proposed course of action would eliminate "possible criticisms" and "marginalise questions".
He also warned that cancelling the call for pr...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here