Commission defence of Barroso meeting leaves 'discrepancies'

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker considers that his vice president Jyrki Katainen followed all the rules when he met Goldman Sachs' Jose Manuel Barroso in a hotel bar last autumn.

"The meeting was respecting in full the rules the commission has adopted," Juncker told journalists on Wednesday (21 February).

He pointed out that Barroso, who is Juncker's predecessor as commission president, has been "put on the li...