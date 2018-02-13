Ad
euobserver
Stormont, the seat of Northern Ireland's assembly in Belfast (Photo: Robert Young)

UK and Ireland in push to break Northern Ireland deadlock

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

UK and Irish leaders on Monday (12 February) increased pressure on Northern Ireland's parties to end a 13-month deadlock and form a government.

Theresa May and Leo Varadkar held talks in Belfast with unionist and nationalists parties and had a bilateral meeting about the situation in the region.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which holds the key to forming a government and is an ally of May's government in London, refused to meet with Varadkar because he is the leader of a...

EU Political

euobserver

