Tuesday

20th Feb 2018

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Commissioner Katainen confirms Barroso lobbied him

  • Katainen (l) when he was still Finland's prime minister, meeting then European Commission chief Barroso, in 2012. Five years later, the two met again, but now Barroso is employed by Goldman Sachs (Photo: European Commission)

By

Former head of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso has lobbied the current commission on behalf of Goldman Sachs, one of the commission's vice-presidents confirmed in a letter.

"Indeed, I met with Mr Barroso from Goldman Sachs in the Silken Berlaymont Hotel in Brussels on 25 October 2017," wrote commissioner Jyrki Katainen, in charge of jobs and growth.

  • Barroso (r) had told his successor, Juncker (l), that he would not lobby on behalf of his new employer

"Mr Barroso and I were the only participants to this meeting, where we mostly discussed trade and defence matters," he added.

The letter was dated 31 January 2018 and sent to a campaigner from the Corporate Europe Observatory, a non-profit with a focus on lobbying. It was made public on Tuesday (20 February).

The meeting was registered in the commissioner's meeting register, but only as a meeting with 'The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)' – Barroso's name was not entered in the public register.

When Barroso took a job with the US investment bank in 2016, it caused a controversy, because the bank has been linked to the Greek debt crisis – which Barroso was dealing with as head of the European Commission from 2004-2014.

Barroso had told his successor, Jean-Claude Juncker, that he would not lobby on behalf of his new employer.

"I have not been engaged to lobby on behalf of Goldman Sachs and I do not intend to do so," Barroso wrote to Juncker in a letter.

But now it appears that he did.

To Alter-EU, a coalition of non-governmental organisations, Barroso's U-turn requires a new assessment of his case.

"In the light of the controversial hiring of former president Barroso by Goldman Sachs International and president Juncker's instruction on how to deal with lobbyists, plus public instructions that former President Barroso should be treated just like any other lobbyist, we are formally lodging a complaint of maladministration," the group said in a letter sent to the secretary-general of the commission dated Tuesday (20 February).

Following the controversy, the current commission set up an ad-hoc ethical committee to investigate the case. It concluded that Barroso had not done anything wrong.

"Yet, permission for him to take up this role from the ad-hoc ethical committee was based on Mr Barroso's promise to not lobby," said Alter-EU.

"As a result we consider that that opinion must be deemed null and Mr Barroso's activities on behalf of Goldman Sachs should be reviewed, presumably now by the Independent Ethics Committee."

Remarkably, Katainen said that there were no records of his meeting with Barroso.

"I usually do not take notes in meetings and I did not do so at this meeting either," the commissioner wrote in his letter.

"For these reasons, there are no documents regarding this event," he added.

The EU's access to documents regulation only allows citizens to demand publication of documents that exist.

"The meeting was set up at Mr Barroso's request and it was arranged over the phone by my office," Katainen also noted.

Letter

  1. Katainen about Barroso meeting
  2. Alter-EU complaint

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Ombudsman asks for more details on Barroso case
  2. Barroso bank job to face fresh EU scrutiny
  3. Commission tightens rules after Barrosogate
  4. Barrosogate and the revolt of public opinion
Ombudsman asks for more details on Barroso case

Emily O'Reilly has asked the EU Commission to say what former commissioners should be allowed to do after they leave office and explain why it took no decision over its former president's controversial new job.

Commission tightens rules after Barrosogate

The European Commission has proposed tighter rules for its members after their term finishes, amid a long-lasting row over Jose Manuel Barroso's job at Goldman Sachs.

Magazine

Barrosogate and the revolt of public opinion

Just days after Britain's vote to leave the EU, the bloc was rocked by the news that commission ex-president, Jose Manuel Barroso, had landed a top job with Goldman Sachs.

Interview

Katainen explains: My friend Barroso did not lobby me

Vice-president of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen tells EUobserver that he did most of the talking during a beer with the former commission chief, who now works for Goldman Sachs.

EU taxpayers risk bailing out MEP pension scheme

An MEP voluntary pension scheme is running a €326 million actuarial deficit. The Luxembourg-based fund, set to manage to scheme, is said to have invested the money in controversial sectors like the arms industry.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs approve anti-smuggling bill on tobacco
  2. SPD members start voting on new Merkel-led government
  3. Barroso lobbied Katainen for Goldman Sachs
  4. Berlusconi's coalition ahead with 34.7% support
  5. Moscovici: Greece '99 percent' there to get new bailout
  6. Simone Veil to enter France's Pantheon in July
  7. German poll puts far-right AfD ahead of SPD for first time
  8. Commissioners poised to join EU-Mexico trade talks

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Climate ShowSupporting Start-Ups & SMEs in the Energy Transition. Tomorrow the Brussels Pre-Event
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  3. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  4. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  6. EPSUMovie Premiere: 'Up to The Last Drop' - 22 February, Brussels
  7. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  8. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  10. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  11. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  12. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February

Latest News

  1. Katainen explains: My friend Barroso did not lobby me
  2. A European budget: securing a prosperous future for Europe
  3. Poland wrong to log in ancient forest, says EU lawyer
  4. EU taxpayers risk bailing out MEP pension scheme
  5. Commissioner Katainen confirms Barroso lobbied him
  6. Eurogroup chief pledge on transparency after meeting MPs
  7. Poland shows no sign of concessions to Commission
  8. Spain's De Guindos to be ECB vice-president