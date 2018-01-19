Middle East, Messi and missing MEPs on agenda This WEEK

The prospects for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process will be on EU foreign affairs ministers' plates on Monday (22 January) next week, during an informal lunch with the Palestinian Authority's president Mahmoud Abbas.
The process seems to be stuck again, after Palestinian leaders voted on Monday (15 January) - in response to US president Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - to call for the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) to suspend recognition of Is...
