MEPs want answers on Luxembourg leaks this WEEK

Leaked tax evasion schemes for multinational corporations in Luxembourg loom large as the new European Commission enters its second week in office.
EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who was Luxembourg’s prime minister and finance minister when the schemes were set up, has yet to speak out but leading MEPs are demanding a public explanation at the mini-plenary session this week.
A formal invitation from the European Parliament is needed but has yet to be sent.
A EU...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
