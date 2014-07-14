More EU top jobs handed out this WEEK

The saga of who will get the EU's top jobs will move a step closer to conclusion this week, in the last major decision before the EU institutions begin their six-week summer recess.
On Tuesday (14 July), attention will be focused on the European Parliament in Strasbourg, where Jean Claude Juncker is almost certain to be elected by MEPs as the next president of the European Commission.
The former Luxembourg PM spent last week wooing the political factions in the EP in order to secu...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
