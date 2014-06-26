Ad
Scotland would face a £500 million EU bill if it left the UK - Gordon Brown (c) told MEPs on Thursday (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Independent Scotland would face £500 million EU bill

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

An independent Scotland would pay an extra £500 million a year to stay in the European Union, former UK prime minister Gordon Brown has told MEPs.

“As part of the UK, the contribution made by Scottish taxpayers to the EU budget over 2014-20 would be around £8.5 billion [€10.6bn],” said Brown, who was speaking at a public meeting in the European Parliament on Thursday (26 June).

“But it is estimated that an independent Scottish state would contribute a total of around £11 billion t...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Scotland would face a £500 million EU bill if it left the UK - Gordon Brown (c) told MEPs on Thursday (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU Political

