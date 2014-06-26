Independent Scotland would face £500 million EU bill

An independent Scotland would pay an extra £500 million a year to stay in the European Union, former UK prime minister Gordon Brown has told MEPs.

“As part of the UK, the contribution made by Scottish taxpayers to the EU budget over 2014-20 would be around £8.5 billion [€10.6bn],” said Brown, who was speaking at a public meeting in the European Parliament on Thursday (26 June).

“But it is estimated that an independent Scottish state would contribute a total of around £11 billion t...