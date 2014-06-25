EU trade chief plays down fears over investor protection rules

The EU’s top trade official has played down fears that rules protecting company interests could spark a wave of litigation from US multinationals, insisting there was “nothing shocking” about the plans.

EU and US trade officials will hold a sixth round of talks on what would be the largest free trade deal ever agreed, referred to as a Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, in Brussels in July.

The aim of both sides is to go beyond the scrapping of remaining tariff barrier...