Orban's government is creating a hostile environment for journalists (Photo: Klara Zalan)

Hungary’s insidious media clampdown

by Lydia Gall, Brussels,

It started with a May 25 Constitutional Court decision that website operators are responsible for any comments to blog posts or news commentary that may violate the media law.

The Hungarian Civil Liberties Union, a leading human rights organization, said the court decision has serious implications for free speech, public debate and internet freedom in the country. Blogs and online news portals may decide to restrict public comment for fear of being hit with high fines by a politically ...

