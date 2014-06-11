EU must do 'more with less' in 2015

Europe will have to do more with less, the bloc’s budget commissioner said Wednesday (11 June) as he unveiled the EU’s spending plans for 2015.

The plans are worth €142.1 billion, up by €1.3 billion on projected spending levels for 2014.

If approved by MEPs and government ministers, spending would still be €2.5 billion lower than in 2013, reflecting the 3 percent cut to the EU’s spending between 2014 and 2020.

The EU’s flagship infrastructure and public investment projects ...