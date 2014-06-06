EU threatens action against Israeli settlers

The EU has threatened to take action against settlers after Israel backed the building of 1,466 more Jewish homes on Palestinian land in the West Bank.

EU countries said in a joint communique on Thursday (5 June) the move is “unhelpful to peace efforts” and called on Israel to “reverse the decision”.

They added that if it doesn't, they will “act accordingly” and “fully and effectively implement existing legislation in relation to settlements”.

The threat refers to plans to...