More than 500,000 settlers have come to live in the West Bank since Israel conquered the territory in 1967 (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

EU threatens action against Israeli settlers

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has threatened to take action against settlers after Israel backed the building of 1,466 more Jewish homes on Palestinian land in the West Bank.

EU countries said in a joint communique on Thursday (5 June) the move is “unhelpful to peace efforts” and called on Israel to “reverse the decision”.

They added that if it doesn't, they will “act accordingly” and “fully and effectively implement existing legislation in relation to settlements”.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

