EU ruling could open floodgates on cartel lawsuits

Individuals can claim compensation from cartels even if they did not buy products from one of the companies involved, the EU's top court has ruled.
In a verdict on Thursday (5 June), the European Court of Justice stated that companies that participate in cartels are responsible for the losses caused by competitors being forced to raise their prices.
Thursday's judgement could open the floodgates for a slew of private damages claims, but has particular implications for the commis...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
