Mayor of Venice arrested over EU-funded project

The mayor of Venice, Giorgio Orsoni, and 35 other people were arrested Wednesday (4 June) on corruption charges linked to a project co-funded by the EU.

Orsoni was placed under house arrest as 300 police officers carried out raids to seize €40 million in assets after a three-year investigation into corruption and political bribes.

The prosecutors' charge is that construction contractors created a €25 million fund for kickbacks to politicians overseeing the Moses flood barrier – a ...