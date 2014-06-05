Ad
Mayor of Venice arrested over EU-funded project

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The mayor of Venice, Giorgio Orsoni, and 35 other people were arrested Wednesday (4 June) on corruption charges linked to a project co-funded by the EU.

Orsoni was placed under house arrest as 300 police officers carried out raids to seize €40 million in assets after a three-year investigation into corruption and political bribes.

The prosecutors' charge is that construction contractors created a €25 million fund for kickbacks to politicians overseeing the Moses flood barrier – a ...

