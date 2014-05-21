Barroso: Putin 'promised' not to derail EU-Georgia pact

The EU and Georgia have said Russia “promised” them not to disrupt plans to sign an association and trade pact in June.

European Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso told press on Wednesday (21 May) that when he met Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Brussels in January he urged him not to “disturb” the plans and that Putin “promised not to do that - that’s what he said to us.”

The promise came before Putin shocked Europe by partitioning Ukraine.

It also came before he threatened M...