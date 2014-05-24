Uneasy calm in Kiev on eve of Sunday elections

Andrei, 44, walks up and down Khershchatyk Street in Kiev city centre, dressed in jeans and a polo shirt, with a pistol in a holster on his belt.

The former businessman, from Zaporizhia, in south-east Ukraine, is a mid-level commander in Self-Defence, a volunteer brigade formed during the revolution, who was given a special ID badge and a licence to carry firearms by Ukraine’s new authorities.

Asked by EUobserver on Saturday (24 May) if there is a risk of violence in Kiev during...