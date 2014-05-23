Post-election wrangling kicks off this WEEK

EU leaders will meet in Brussels Tuesday (27 May) to discuss the outcome of the EU and Ukrainian elections, kicking off the nomination process of the next European Commission chief.

The day starts at 11.30 with a meeting of the political group leaders in the European Parliament. Outgoing Parliament chief Martin Schulz, himself a top candidate for the commission post, will meet EU council president Herman Van Rompuy early afternoon to inform him of the Parliament's position.

Meanwh...