Slovak nationalists weigh up Le Pen, Farage for EP group

While Slovak nationalists consider which group to cosy up to after the EU elections, analysts say that the European debate in the country is superficial and ignores the perils of extremism.

The Slovak National Party (SNS), polling at around 5 percent, currently sits in the Europe of Freedom and Democracy group, dominated by Nigel Farage's eurosceptic UK Independence Party.

But the party has indicated it may eventually be part of a far-right bloc envisaged by Marine Le Pen, the lea...