euobserver
Are the Dutch EU flag-wavers? Some think so (Photo: mooste)

Dutch asked to declare their love for EU

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Utrecht,

The Netherlands might not be the first country where you would look for Europhiles. But they exist, according to a member of the Dutch parliament, Jesse Klaver. And he is calling on all pro-European Dutch citizens to have a "European coming-out" today (9 May).

The GreenLeft politician has written a pamphlet declaring his love for Europe. Klaver, 27, hopes that "all Europeans in the Netherlands" will sign the

EU Political

euobserver

