Dutch asked to declare their love for EU

The Netherlands might not be the first country where you would look for Europhiles. But they exist, according to a member of the Dutch parliament, Jesse Klaver. And he is calling on all pro-European Dutch citizens to have a "European coming-out" today (9 May).

The GreenLeft politician has written a pamphlet declaring his love for Europe. Klaver, 27, hopes that "all Europeans in the Netherlands" will sign the Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here