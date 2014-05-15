Ad
Kovacs (l) at an EP-Russia meeting on energy (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Jobbik MEP accused of working for Russia

by Eszter Zalan and Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Prosecutor’s Office in Hungary has requested the European Parliament to waiver the immunity of far-right Hungarian MEP Bela Kovacs amid allegations he is working for Russia.

Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet, which broke the story on Thursday (15 May), says the prosecutor’s office believes the Jobbik deputy spied on the EU institutions for Moscow.

The newspaper also alleged that Kovacs' Russian-Austrian dual citizen wife is working for Russian counter-intelligence.

The daily...

