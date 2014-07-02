EU-US trade deal must have national approval, say MPs

A landmark free trade agreements between the EU and US should be subject to approval by national parliaments before it can become law, national deputies have told the European Commission.

The demand is contained in a letter sent last week to EU trade commissioner Karel de Gucht, signed by parliaments in 16 of the EU's 28 countries, including France, Germany and the UK.

The move is the latest sign of wariness among lawmakers about the scope enjoyed by the EU executive in drawing up...