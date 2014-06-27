Massive EU gas investment a mistake

Friday's (27 June) gathering of EU ministers is the second time this month to discuss, among other things, Europe’s supply of natural gas.

The crisis in Ukraine has been a wakeup call, exposing Brussels' weak position vis-a-vis Russia which delivers 25 per cent of gas consumed in the EU.

Gas totals one quarter of all energy used in Europe, but with price levels on the rise and domestic production falling, it is becoming increasingly expensive to continue current levels of consum...