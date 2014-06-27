Ad
Gas totals one quarter of all energy used in Europe (Photo: eastpole)

Massive EU gas investment a mistake

by Xavier Sol and Kuba Gogolewski, Brussels,

Friday's (27 June) gathering of EU ministers is the second time this month to discuss, among other things, Europe’s supply of natural gas.

The crisis in Ukraine has been a wakeup call, exposing Brussels' weak position vis-a-vis Russia which delivers 25 per cent of gas consumed in the EU.

Gas totals one quarter of all energy used in Europe, but with price levels on the rise and domestic production falling, it is becoming increasingly expensive to continue current levels of consum...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

