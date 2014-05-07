Fear-mongering and bad jokes mark Czech EU elections

Czech people are commemorating the 10-year anniversary of their smooth accession to the EU, but if a stranger landed in the country now they could be forgiven for believing the past decade has been a national disaster.

From left to right, political parties want to protect the people from Europe. That is the common theme for major political parties as they seek to win over voters for the EU election later this month – and, ironically, to secure well-paid jobs for their candidates in Bru...