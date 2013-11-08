Iran, EU and US voice optimism on nuclear deal

Iran's top diplomats have said they will begin drafting a written agreement on its nuclear programme with UN powers on Friday (8 November).

Speaking to reporters in Geneva on Thursday, its foreign minister, Javad Zarif, said: "Depending on what they put on paper with us, we can decide whether it's a major deal or a small step in the right direction. I hope it's more than a small step in the right direction, but I'll be happy if we move in the right direction."

He added: "It is imp...