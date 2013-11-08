Iran, EU and US voice optimism on nuclear deal

Iran's top diplomats have said they will begin drafting a written agreement on its nuclear programme with UN powers on Friday (8 November).
Speaking to reporters in Geneva on Thursday, its foreign minister, Javad Zarif, said: "Depending on what they put on paper with us, we can decide whether it's a major deal or a small step in the right direction. I hope it's more than a small step in the right direction, but I'll be happy if we move in the right direction."
He added: "It is imp...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.