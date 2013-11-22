Ad
Climate talks in Warsaw enter final week (Photo: Mikko Itälahti)

NGOs walk out of climate talks in Warsaw

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Over a dozen leading pro-environment NGOs walked out of the United Nations climate change talks in Warsaw on Thursday (21 November) saying that a handful of countries, led by Poland, are threatening to derail a future global agreement.

The World Wildlife Fund, along with Oxfam International, Greenpeace and others, issued a joint statement condemning the Warsaw climate talks as a sham.

“Enough is enough,” they said.

Martin Kaiser of Greenpeace told EUobserver that Poland and...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Climate talks in Warsaw enter final week (Photo: Mikko Itälahti)

