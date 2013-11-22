NGOs walk out of climate talks in Warsaw

Over a dozen leading pro-environment NGOs walked out of the United Nations climate change talks in Warsaw on Thursday (21 November) saying that a handful of countries, led by Poland, are threatening to derail a future global agreement.

The World Wildlife Fund, along with Oxfam International, Greenpeace and others, issued a joint statement condemning the Warsaw climate talks as a sham.

“Enough is enough,” they said.

Martin Kaiser of Greenpeace told EUobserver that Poland and...