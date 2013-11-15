Gazprom warns EU of winter 'catastrophe'

Gazprom has warned that Ukraine might not have enough gas to feed EU transit customers in the coming winter.
The deputy chairman of the Russian firm, Vitaly Markelov, told press in an emailed statement on Thursday (14 November) that Ukraine should have stored 21.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in its underground vats, but that it is likely to have just 14 bcm by the time winter bites.
“It’s a catastrophe … in these conditions, the winter transit of Russian gas won’t be possibl...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
