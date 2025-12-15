Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas in Brussels on Monday (Photo: EU Council)

EU sketches out Brussels vision for Ukraine deal, but still discord on Russian frozen assets

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU ministers have set out what a robust Ukraine peace deal would look like for Brussels — but tempers frayed over use of Russian frozen assets. 

Several foreign ministers said in Brussels on Monday (15 December) that a solid deal would include: rightful territorial integrity, Nato-type security guarantees, future EU membership, and use of immobilised Russ...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU leaders to stick by Ukraine at summit, fine-tuning Russia assets plan
Don’t turn frozen Russian assets into corporate bailouts
Keep calm despite Trump 'provocation', Kallas tells EU
Bolshoi-loving banker threatened Euroclear CEO, amid EU talks on Russian assets
Fears that Hungary may buy Russian Lukoil assets in Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas in Brussels on Monday (Photo: EU Council)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections