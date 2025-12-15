EU sketches out Brussels vision for Ukraine deal, but still discord on Russian frozen assets

EU ministers have set out what a robust Ukraine peace deal would look like for Brussels — but tempers frayed over use of Russian frozen assets.
Several foreign ministers said in Brussels on Monday (15 December) that a solid deal would include: rightful territorial integrity, Nato-type security guarantees, future EU membership, and use of immobilised Russ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
