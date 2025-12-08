Ad
euobserver
French banker Olivier Huby was a lover of the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, Euroclear said (Photo: Mark Gunn)

Investigation

Bolshoi-loving banker threatened Euroclear CEO, amid EU talks on Russian assets

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman and Owen Carpenter-Zehe, Brussels,

A French banker with close ties to Russia who works inside Euroclear has allegedly threatened its CEO, amid knife-edge EU talks on the firm's handling of frozen Kremlin assets.

The banker, Olivier Huby, is a bo...

EU & the WorldUkraineInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Kyiv seeks EU move on Russia's frozen assets, despite Belgian concerns
Ukraine needs frozen Russian money by spring, EU defence chiefs warn Belgium
Von der Leyen pressures Belgium on Russian money for Ukraine
Using Russia's sovereign assets - will von der Leyen's clever workaround actually work?
EU 'debt claim' could unlock Russian billions for Ukraine, Belgian lawyer says
Belgium's fears 'unheard', as EU moves to tap frozen Russian assets
French banker Olivier Huby was a lover of the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, Euroclear said (Photo: Mark Gunn)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections