Euroclear CEO hired French bodyguards over Russia fears

The strategic EU firm holding €183bn of frozen Russian assets has hired bodyguards for its top executives, according to a joint EUobserver investigation with Belgian daily De Morgen, Belgian weekly Humo, and French daily Le Monde.
Euroclear has hired French private security company Amarante to protect its CEO, Valérie Urbain, and all seven other members of it...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.