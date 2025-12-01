Ukraine needs frozen Russian money by spring, EU defence chiefs warn Belgium

Belgium must let Europe use immobilised Russian funds to buy arms for Ukraine before Kyiv runs out of ammunition in spring, defence chiefs have said.
"The Ukrainians need the financial muscle to be able to continue the war during the spring and ... the frozen Russian assets are central to this," said Swedish defence minister Pål Jonson at the EU Council in Br...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
