The ministers for social policy met on Monday in Brussels — but there was no progress on matters related to the equal treatment directive. (Photo: Wikipedia)

17 years on, and no resolution in sight for EU equal treatment directive

by Hannah Kriwak, Brussels,

Seventeen years, countless council meetings, and still no agreement. The EU's Equal Treatment Directive remains blocked, as was highly-apparent during a council meeting on Monday (1 December).

The directive was proposed by the commission 17 years ago, in 2008.

In 2009 the European Parli...

Hannah Kriwak is a junior reporter from Austria at EUobserver, covering European politics.

