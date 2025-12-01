17 years on, and no resolution in sight for EU equal treatment directive

Seventeen years, countless council meetings, and still no agreement. The EU's Equal Treatment Directive remains blocked, as was highly-apparent during a council meeting on Monday (1 December).
The directive was proposed by the commission 17 years ago, in 2008.
In 2009 the European Parli...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Hannah Kriwak is a junior reporter from Austria at EUobserver, covering European politics.
Hannah Kriwak is a junior reporter from Austria at EUobserver, covering European politics.