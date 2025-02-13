Ad
euobserver
Older people are denied jobs, unable to access insurance, or get mortgages, says Maciej Kucharczyk, secretary-general of AGE Platform Europe (Photo: Sascha Kohlmann)

EU decision to pull equality bill is 'inexplicable', says rights defender

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission's decision to pull pending legislation on equality has astounded campaigners fighting for rights.

"For me, it's really inexplicable, very difficult to understand," said Maciej Kucharczyk, secretary-general of AGE Platform Europe, a Brussels-based organisation.

The...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Hearings live blog: Lahbib, Albuquerque, Kadis, Síkela, Kubilius, Várhelyi
EU equality chief Lahbib warns of ‘pushback against women's rights’
A first look at the EU’s upcoming legislative agenda
Older people are denied jobs, unable to access insurance, or get mortgages, says Maciej Kucharczyk, secretary-general of AGE Platform Europe (Photo: Sascha Kohlmann)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections