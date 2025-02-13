EU decision to pull equality bill is 'inexplicable', says rights defender

The European Commission's decision to pull pending legislation on equality has astounded campaigners fighting for rights.
"For me, it's really inexplicable, very difficult to understand," said Maciej Kucharczyk, secretary-general of AGE Platform Europe, a Brussels-based organisation.
The...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
