Ad
euobserver
Hadja Lahbib told MEPs this week 'The best option is the adoption of this directive' (Photo: European Union 2025 - Source : EP)

Equal treatment bill still on the table, says EU commission

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is breathing life into an equality bill previously sent to the scrap pile of doomed legislation.

Hadja Lahbib, the EU commissioner for equality, said her services are still working on the ...

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Health and climate hit first as US aid cuts bite — but EU also slashing funding
EU decision to pull equality bill is 'inexplicable', says rights defender
Withdrawing equality directive is disgrace for Europe and capitulation to populism
EU equality chief Lahbib warns of ‘pushback against women's rights’
Hadja Lahbib told MEPs this week 'The best option is the adoption of this directive' (Photo: European Union 2025 - Source : EP)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections