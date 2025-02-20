Withdrawing equality directive is disgrace for Europe and capitulation to populism

The withdrawing the Horizontal Anti-Discrimination Directive is a disgrace for Europe, a betrayal of our democratic values, and an insult to the millions of our citizen who face discrimination in their daily life. The European Commission has capitulated to populism.

By scrapping the directive, the European Commission has abandoned one of the core principles of the European project: the union of equality.

Over the last 15 years, this proposal has become a symbol of hope for millions of our citizens facing discrimination whether it was based on religion or belief, disability, age, or sexual orientation.

Its withdrawal is not just a missed opportunity; it is an outright concession to those who oppose progress, diversity, equality and inclusion.

Let me be clear: the support for this commission was never unconditional. On the contrary, it was built on the expectation that it would deliver on the key priorities that social democrats have always defended such as protecting minorities, fighting discrimination, and deepening the Union of Equality.

The commission does not have the luxury of picking and choosing which fundamental rights to uphold. It has a duty to act, to lead, and to stand firm against reactionary forces. Capitulating to obstruction is not leadership; it is failure.

This decision is a test of the commission’s credibility.

Trumpism in Brussels

If it fails to propose concrete and ambitious alternatives, it risks sending a dangerous message — that European values are negotiable, that fundamental rights can be sacrificed for political convenience. That is unacceptable. We cannot allow the European Union to drift toward the ideology of Trumpism, where social progress is dismantled piece by piece under the pretext of pragmatism.

The path forward is clear: the Commission must immediately present a robust alternative to this directive, ensuring that the fight against discrimination remains at the heart of its agenda. It must actively engage with member states to break the deadlock, rather than retreating at the first sign of resistance. It must demonstrate that Europe remains a beacon of justice, inclusion, and diversity—not a continent that caves to fear and political expediency.

We must strengthen and expand the Union of Equality—not destroy decades of progress. The Commission still has a choice: to live up to its commitments or to be remembered as the one that turned its back on those who needed it most. For the millions who face discrimination every day, inaction is not an option.