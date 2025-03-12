Ad
euobserver
The website of USAID — which administers more than €55bn in humanitarian help, still offline as of Monday 11 March (Photo: USAID.gov)

Analysis

Health and climate hit first as US aid cuts bite — but EU also slashing funding

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The shuttering of USAID by the Donald Trump administration will have “a dramatic impact on humanitarian aid projects around the world”, EU crisis management commissioner, Hadja Lahbib, told MEPs last month. 

That is putting it mildly.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

How to reform EU overseas aid in the wake of Trump
EU aid chief: Washington aid freeze will damage US interests
European elections: What’s at stake for EU humanitarian aid?
DEVE: Keeping the EU looking outward
The website of USAID — which administers more than €55bn in humanitarian help, still offline as of Monday 11 March (Photo: USAID.gov)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections