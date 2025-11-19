840 million women worldwide have experienced sexual violence, new report finds

840 million women and girls have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, almost one-in-three worldwide, according to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (19 November).

Women who experience such abuse face serious health consequences, including unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections and depression.

The findings distinguish between abuse from an intimate partner and harm from someone else — such as a male relative, authority figure or stranger.

The highest estimates of intimate partner violence in Europe are found in Hungary, where an estimated 42 percent have suffered physical and/or sexual harm by a partner during their life. Hungary ranks amongst the 20-highest estimates worldwide.

Globally, just over a quarter of women who have ever been in relationships have suffered physical and/or sexual abuse from an intimate male partner at least once. This represents 682 million women worldwide. At least 316 million women in relationships have been subjected to such violence in the last 12 months alone.

Overall, 8.4 percent of women aged 15–49 years and 8.2 percent of women aged 15 years and older have been subjected to non-partner sexual violence at least once in their lifetime – 263 million women and girls in total.

Among the countries with the most alarming statistics is Fiji, where more than 60 percent of women have experienced sexual and/or physical abuse – the highest globally – followed by South Sudan at 54 percent and Afghanistan at just over half.

In Europe and north America, 12 percent of women and girls older than 15 years reported having experienced sexual violence from someone other than their partner.

Meanwhile, 22.2 percent of European and north American women and girls older than 15 years have reported experience with physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner in their life.

The WHO notes that progress has been achieved in countries where there is political commitment to act. The report calls for government action and funding to support women and girls.

"Empowering women and girls is not optional, it's a prerequisite for peace, development and health. A safer world for women is a better world for everyone," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.





