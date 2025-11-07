An invisible crisis - why female genital mutilation remains a challenge in Europe

It may seem that the female genital mutilation phenomenon is not a problem in Europe — but the opposite is true. The number of women in EU countries who have undergone circumcision is actually increasing.

In 2015, when the European Parliament first comprehensively reviewed the spread of this practice, the average estimate was half a million women.

According to estimates by the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE), approximately 600,000 women and girls in Europe suffer the consequences of FGM, while another 190,000 are considered at risk.

This practice, primarily observed in Africa but also present in parts of Asia and the Middle East, has reached Europe largely through migration.

While it is illegal in the EU, authorities are increasingly addressing it not only by investigating and prosecuting those responsible, but also by taking steps to prevent it and protect victims.

In addition to its symbolic meanings, female circumcision is most often associated by experts with traditional patriarchal societies that seek to restrict female sexuality and so to strengthen control over them.

According to the End FGM European Network, most victims still undergo the procedure in the country where they were born. It also happens that some families take girls from Europe to Africa or Asia for several weeks for the procedure.

According to the UN, this "cross-border FGM" persists despite strict bans in some countries, which criminalise circumcision even if it is performed abroad.

Maternity hospital in Mille town, Ethiopia. The prevalence of FGM among women aged 15–49 in Ethiopia is around 65 percent (Source: UNICEF Ethiopia)





Growing awareness

In the European Union, growing awareness and pressure to take action have led to tougher penalties for perpetrators over the past decade. Nonetheless, there remains a lot of room for improvement when it comes to helping victims.

Health care is often inaccessible, professionals are not sufficiently trained, and language barriers make communication impossible. Many women do not seek help at all, partly because they do not trust the system, but also because they do not perceive circumcision as a problem.

They see it as part of their cultural or religious identity and often find themselves torn between traditional customs, community pressure, and their own feelings.

One of the few countries in Europe that has established specialised help for victims is Austria.

The FEM Süd centre in Vienna provides medical and psychological care and trains healthcare professionals. Still, according to a study by BMC Public Health, most cases remain hidden even here.

But only about three percent of women who are estimated to have undergone female genital mutilation appear in hospital records.

Similar problems are also reported in other Western countries.

In Ireland, AkiDwA estimates that nearly 6,000 women and girls have been affected by FGM, with cases primarily detected among communities from sub-Saharan Africa.

Despite strict legislation, convictions remain rare. The first conviction in the country was handed down in 2020, but the joint sentences were later overturned, raising questions about the justice system's ability to protect victims and punish perpetrators.

Case detection is complex: many victims do not report due to fear, stigma, or lack of awareness, and official statistics are limited. Health and social workers play key roles in monitoring, but require specific training.

Ireland offers support programmes, such as specialised centres for women and girls at risk and community awareness campaigns. However, prevention remains fragmented, and available resources are not always sufficient.

In Italy, it is estimated that over 87,000 women live with the consequences of FGM, approximately 7,000 of whom are minors. These figures emerge from studies conducted by institutions such as the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore.

Most of the affected women come from African countries such as Nigeria, Somalia, Eritrea, and Ethiopia. Despite laws prohibiting the practice, case detection is complex, and convictions are rare. Awareness-raising and training initiatives for healthcare workers are underway, but remain insufficient to adequately address the phenomenon.

In France, the ministry of gender equality reports that 139,000 women have undergone genital mutilation, while 28,521 girls are currently at risk, over 7,000 of them in the Île-de-France region alone. French law punishes FGM even if committed abroad, with sentences of up to 20 years in prison if the perpetrator is a parent or has parental authority over the minor.

Lack of data

Approximately 11,000 women and girls from countries where FGM is practised live in Austria, with 735-1,083 girls aged 0-18 at risk, primarily Egyptians and Somalis, but also Ethiopians, Guineans, Iraqis, Nigerians, and Sudanese.

Austrian law prohibits FGM and carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison, even if the mutilation is committed abroad. Healthcare professionals and caregivers who suspect cases must report the incident, although exceptions are made to protect relationships of trust or the best interests of the child.

The country has several counselling centres, which offer psychological, legal, and social assistance, train peer educators, and collaborate with hospitals and health services. However, there are no public statistics on reports or convictions.

In the Netherlands, midwives admit that they often do not recognise circumcision or record it in their documentation, while in Germany, health professionals say coordination between hospitals and counselling centres is missing. Even in countries with accessible services, a large proportion of women do not get adequate care.

In the Czech Republic, the issue has received virtually no attention. According to the EIGE, no official data or systematic monitoring of genital mutilation exists, and the problem is discussed only marginally in the context of preventing violence against women.

As experts point out, this invisibility may be more a sign of a lack of research than of the actual absence of the problem.

This article was originally published by Dennik N and Il Sole 24 Ore, written as part of the PULSE project, a European initiative to support cross-border journalistic cooperation. The text was prepared using materials from Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore, Austria's Standard, and Ireland's The Journal Investigates.

Translated by Anton Baer (Voxeurop)