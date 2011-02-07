UN, EU raise awareness against female cutting

Two of the EU's most senior officials, both of them women, have promised to help eradicate the modern-day horror that will traumatise another 3 million girls in Africa this year - female genital mutilation.

The UN, on the occasion of an international anti-mutilation day on Sunday (6 February), said the ritual practice has already scarred between 100 million and 142 million women alive today, the vast majority of them in Africa.

In EU neighbour Egypt, prevalence of the practice - c...