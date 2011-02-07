UN, EU raise awareness against female cutting

Two of the EU's most senior officials, both of them women, have promised to help eradicate the modern-day horror that will traumatise another 3 million girls in Africa this year - female genital mutilation.
The UN, on the occasion of an international anti-mutilation day on Sunday (6 February), said the ritual practice has already scarred between 100 million and 142 million women alive today, the vast majority of them in Africa.
In EU neighbour Egypt, prevalence of the practice - c...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
