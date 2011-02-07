Ad
euobserver
Egyptian woman with laptop in airport. Prevalence in the EU-neighbouring country is over 90 percent (Photo: mollystevens)

UN, EU raise awareness against female cutting

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Two of the EU's most senior officials, both of them women, have promised to help eradicate the modern-day horror that will traumatise another 3 million girls in Africa this year - female genital mutilation.

The UN, on the occasion of an international anti-mutilation day on Sunday (6 February), said the ritual practice has already scarred between 100 million and 142 million women alive today, the vast majority of them in Africa.

In EU neighbour Egypt, prevalence of the practice - c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Egyptian woman with laptop in airport. Prevalence in the EU-neighbouring country is over 90 percent (Photo: mollystevens)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections