EU extends Russia sanctions, prepares to pay off Slovakia

EU countries have extended Russia trade sanctions for six months — while preparing to give Slovakia a financial sop for additional measures.
The trade sanctions, worth some €140bn/year in import and export bans and €210bn in frozen Russian central bank assets, were unanimously rolled over until 31 January 2026 in a decision by the EU Council on Monday (30 Jun...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
