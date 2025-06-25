Beyond EU law: How to degrade Orbán's veto

Trade law, national law, border security, and forced toilet breaks: The EU has ways to break Hungary's veto — both legal and political.
When the Russia-friendly and pro-Israel Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán sits down with EU leaders at their summit in Brussels on Thursday (26 June), his list of ongoing vetoes and veto threats will by now include: a join...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
