EU parliament slams Orbán trip to Moscow, as vote indicates Russia-friendly MEPs

The European Parliament adopted a resolution on Wednesday (17 July) condemning Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán’s visit to Russia as a “blatant violation” of EU treaties and foreign policy.
The text, adopted by 495 of the 720 MEPs, states that Orbán has no mandate to represent the EU abroad and calls for “repercussions for Hungary” in light of his recent ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
