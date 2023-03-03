Voting data reveals Russia-friendly MEPs in EU Parliament

A European Parliament special committee recently described the Kremlin's methods of interfering with democratic processes.
One of the targets of the Kremlin's efforts is the European Parliament, the committee's report said last March, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
This is where MPs loyal to Moscow can both publicly adopt pro-Russian positions in official sessions and lobby the Kremlin's interests on...
Andrew Zayakin, investigator in Novaya Gazeta Europe, labeled as "foreign agent in Russia" for his investigations. Co-founder of Russian NGO "Dissernet", which focuses on detecting plagiarism in the dissertations of Russian officials and politicians.
Mikhail Komin, political scientist, R&D director at Novaya Gazeta Europe, research director at the Moscow-based think tank "Center for Advanced Governance" (2019-2022).
Olesya Avilova is data-investigator in Novaya Gazeta Europe.
