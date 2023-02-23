Ad
The European Union's push to regulate has faced intense corporate lobbying attempts at every stage of the policy-making process (Photo: Emiliano Vittoriosi)

Big Tech's attempt to water down the EU AI act revealed

by Camille Schyns and Bram Vranken, Brussels,

The launch of ChatGPT in November last year has sparked a worldwide debate on Artificial Intelligence systems. Amidst Big Tech's proclamations that these AI systems will revolutionise our daily lives, the companies are engaged in a fierce lobbying battle to water down regulations.

In April 2021, EU commissioners Margarethe Vestager and Thierry Breton presented a ...

Author Bio

Camille Schyns is a freelance journalist and author of the report ‘The lobbying ghost in the machine’. Bram Vranken is a researcher and campaigner at Corporate Europe Observatory, a Brussels-based NGO monitoring corporate lobbying.

