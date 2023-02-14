Why are rightwing MEPs now going after NGOs?

The united political outrage in the European Parliament following Qatargate lasted more or less until Christmas.
There was — granted — an ambitious, cross-party resolution voted upon on 15 December, to clean up the political mess collectively by strengthening transparency and ethics rules and installing real, independent enforcement of those....
Hans van Scharen is a researcher and campaigner at Corporate Europe Observatory, the NGO watchdog that monitors corporate lobbying in Brussels.
