Is EU's most leftwing capital about to go Conservative?

Is Berlin — the European capital still synonymous with anarchists, cheap rent, squats, and May Day riots — poised to be ruled by the Conservative CDU party as of Monday (13 February)?

In theory, it seems implausible, not least because the city of 3.6m people is currently governed by a Red/Red/Green [SPD/Left/Green] coalition, reflecting its international reputation as one of the most leftwing cities in Europe.

But in reality, the CDU revolution is a distinct possibility, even a li...