The three candidates slugging it out to be mayor of Berlin - from left to right, incumbent Franziska Giffey of the SPD, challenger Kai Wegner of the CDU, and the Greens' Bettina Jarasch (Photo: Matthew Tempest)

Analysis

Is EU's most leftwing capital about to go Conservative?

EU Political
by Matthew Tempest, Berlin,

Is Berlin — the European capital still synonymous with anarchists, cheap rent, squats, and May Day riots — poised to be ruled by the Conservative CDU party as of Monday (13 February)?

In theory, it seems implausible, not least because the city of 3.6m people is currently governed by a Red/Red/Green [SPD/Left/Green] coalition, reflecting its international reputation as one of the most leftwing cities in Europe.

But in reality, the CDU revolution is a distinct possibility, even a li...

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

