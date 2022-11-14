Ad
Rooftop panels for households will no longer need an official environmental impact assessment (Photo: Panos Mitsios/Greenpeace)

EU aims to speed up renewables permits, removing safeguards

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Parliament's industry committee on Monday (14 November) approved legislation that will help speed up the deployment of solar, wind and hydro projects. \n \nBy determining all renewable energy projects to be of "overriding public interest" certain environmental assessments will no longer be necessary. \n \n"Today, we have laid the foundation for permanently faster processes to issue permits, thereby accelerating the deployment of renewable energies, thus boosting the energy transi...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

