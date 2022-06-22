Ad
Vera Jourová said not all information can be made available due to the 'highly competitive nature of the global market' (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs want EU Commission to reveal vaccine prices

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

MEPs of the special parliamentary committee on Covid-19 on Tuesday (21 June) called on the commission to reveal information on vaccine prices.

"Citizens are paying for these vaccines. Should they not have the right to access the information," Maria Matias of the Left group asked EU commissioner for transparency Věra Jourová in a hearing that at times became agitated.

Commissioner Jourová, said in response not all information ca...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

MEPs sue EU commission for Covid contract transparency
Never waste a crisis - so start building Covid research in Africa
The EU Parliament Covid inquiry: the questions MEPs must ask
