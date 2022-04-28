Ad
euobserver
All member states have agreed not to pay for Russian gas in roubles, EU senior officials said (Photo: Yuri Samoilov)

EU states must ensure firms pay euros for Russian gas

EU Political
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU member states must guarantee that corporate gas buyers pay for Russian gas in euros in order to respect sanctions against Moscow, EU officials affirmed on Thursday (28 April).

The warning comes after several major European energy companies said they were considering opening Russian accounts to pay for gas in roubles.

This follows Russian energy giant Gazprom's decision to halt gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland — which has t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU warns paying roubles for Putin's gas may breach sanctions
Putin's rouble shift: mistake or masterstroke?
EU braces for Putin's gas-for-roubles clampdown
MEPs tell Germany's Scholz to cut Russian gas
All member states have agreed not to pay for Russian gas in roubles, EU senior officials said (Photo: Yuri Samoilov)

Tags

EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections