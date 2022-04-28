EU states must ensure firms pay euros for Russian gas

EU member states must guarantee that corporate gas buyers pay for Russian gas in euros in order to respect sanctions against Moscow, EU officials affirmed on Thursday (28 April).
The warning comes after several major European energy companies said they were considering opening Russian accounts to pay for gas in roubles.
This follows Russian energy giant Gazprom's decision to halt gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland — which has t...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
