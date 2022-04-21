Ad
euobserver
The EU trained Libyan coast guard set boats on fire at sea (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU makes bogus claims on Libya coast guard safety

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says its efforts to shore up the Libyan coast guard is based on a "do no harm" principle and saves lives.

The comments on Thursday (21 April) by a senior commission administrator come despite widespread abuse in violent Libyan detention centres where migrants intercepted at sea are often sent.

A report out last month by the UN human rights council uncovered further evidence ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'
Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children
The EU trained Libyan coast guard set boats on fire at sea (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections