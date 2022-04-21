EU makes bogus claims on Libya coast guard safety

The European Commission says its efforts to shore up the Libyan coast guard is based on a "do no harm" principle and saves lives.
The comments on Thursday (21 April) by a senior commission administrator come despite widespread abuse in violent Libyan detention centres where migrants intercepted at sea are often sent.
A report out last month by the UN human rights council uncovered further evidence ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.